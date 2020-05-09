Came the day. The wait was not short nor easy. In fact, weeks ago there was speculation if Darwin Núñez and Arvin Appiah, in Uruguay and England, respectively, would be on the first day of training. And so it has been, counting Gutiérrez with his 25 footballers, something that has not happened since he took the reins of Almería in November. An Almería that has returned to training 58 days later, since it was exercised on March 12 for the last time. However, the session was very different, with individualized training sessions and the players distributed between the main field and the Annex.

The first footballer to arrive has been Aguza, one of those who has had the worst time being confined without company. The former Córdoba was the first to exercise, at 9:00 a.m., arriving 30 minutes earlier. Both footballers and coaching staff have been arriving separately, parking in different places of the facility to keep several meters of security between them, under the instructions of the club’s press officer, Juanjo Moreno, who was giving the accreditations to everyone who entered in the municipal complex, because everyone had to be accredited.

Different training sessions, but the same objective: direct promotion to the First Division, with eleven days later, six of them at home, so the motivation is maximum. In the session they have arrived with training clothes on to go to their homes to shower, knowing the task they had to carry out after having been sent by the coaching staff previously. Under the security measures established by the LaLiga protocol in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the footballers were supervised by technicians Gutiérrez and Muñoz and physical trainers Agenjo (Stadium) and Fortes (Annex), all personnel, except players, with mask. This afternoon, starting at 6:00 p.m., there will be a session with the shift for Darwin and Lazo, among others, tomorrow they will rest, and on Monday they will return to train every day of the week.