Almería remains with the three points against Málaga (0-3)

Mar 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The meeting held this Tuesday in The Rose Garden ended with a 0-3 win between the Malaga and the Almeria. Both teams were returning to the pitch after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus crisis. The Malaga wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Cartagena. On the part of the visiting team, the Almeria reaped a tie to one against the Leganes, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Almeria set is third, while the Malaga is tenth at the end of the game.

The first part of the game got off to a good start for the visiting team, who kicked off in The Rose Garden with a bit of Lucas Robertone in the 12th minute. Almeria, which increased distances establishing the 0-2 thanks to a goal from Jose Carlos Lazo in the 29th minute, ending the first half with the score 0-2.

In the second half the Almeria team scored a goal, which increased its advantage thanks to the goal of Umar Sadiq at 77 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-3.

During the duel changes were made to both teams. The players of the Malaga who entered the game were Alberto escassi, Jairo samperio, Stefan scepovic, Jozabed and David Lombán replacing Ramon Enriquez, Julio Martinez, Mohamed Benkhemassa, Quintana Cay and Josua Mejias, while changes in the Almeria They were Cesar de la Hoz, Corpas, Bunuel, Francisco Villalba and Ager Aketxe, who entered to supply Lucas Robertone, Brian Rodriguez, Ivan Balliu, Jose Carlos Lazo and Manu Morlanes.

The referee decided to caution two players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Josua Mejias and by the Almeria admonished Giorgi Makaridze.

With this brilliant performance the Almeria it rises to 60 points in the Second Division and remains in third place in the classification, occupying a place of access to the playoff promotion to First Division. For his part, Malaga it remains with 42 points with which it faced the thirty-second day.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Lugo, Meanwhile he Almeria will play against him Vallecano Ray.

Data sheetMalaga:Giorgi Makaridze, Ivan Balliu, Nikola Maras, Ivanildo Fernandes, Sergio Akieme, Jose Carlos Lazo, Manu Morlanes, Samu, Lucas Robertone, Brian Rodríguez and Umar SadiqAlmeria:Dani Barrio, Alexander González, Juande, Josua Mejías, Cristo Romero, Joaquín Muñoz, Mohamed Benkhemassa, Luis Muñoz, Ramon Enriquez, Caye Quintana and Julio MartinezStadium:The Rose GardenGoals:Lucas Robertone (0-1, min. 12), Jose Carlos Lazo (0-2, min. 29) and Umar Sadiq (0-3, min. 77)