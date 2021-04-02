Almería receives Rayo Vallecano

04/01/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Friday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of the Second Division will be played, which will face Almeria and to Lightning in it Mediterranean Stadium.

The Almeria faces with optimism for the match of the thirty-third day after winning away from home by a score of 0-3 at Malaga in The Rose Garden, with so many of Lucas Robertone, Jose Carlos Lazo and Umar Sadiq. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 18 of the 32 matches played so far with a figure of 48 goals in favor and 28 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Vallecano Ray suffered a defeat to the Real Sporting in the last game (0-1), so that a victory against Almeria It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 31 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Vallecano Ray He has won 14 of them with a balance of 38 goals for and 30 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Almeria He has achieved statistics of nine wins, two losses and five draws in 16 games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the Vallecano Ray they have a record of five wins, six losses and five draws in 16 games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Almeria and the balance is three victories and five defeats for the local team. The last time they faced the Almeria and the Lightning In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a score of 0-1 for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that the Almeria they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 11 points. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 60 points in the locker. For his part, the Vallecano Ray he has 49 points and ranks sixth in the tournament.