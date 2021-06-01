Almería of the LaLiga SmartBank playoff: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/01/2021

On at 00:10 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

On the occasion of LaLiga SmartBank playoff first leg, the Girona and the Almeria they will face this Wednesday in the Municipal Stadium of Montilivi to take the first step towards the big final of the league.

Thus, it is important to highlight that those led by Francisco Rodriguez ended the season in the sixth place on the table, where they were located with 58 points and +5 in goal differential. Before the end of the campaign, the redheads accumulated a streak of seven consecutive wins and a draw, so they come up with a great recent track record for the dispute.

On the other hand, the squad of Ruby ended in the third place, adding 63 points and +18 in goal differential. On the other hand, as far as their last matches are concerned, the Indian beat Sporting de Gijón (2-0), defeated Logroñés (2-1), lost to Cartagena (3-2) and they tied with Albacete (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The first leg of the playoffs between the Girona and the Almeria to ascend to LaLiga Santander will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.