Almería keeps the three points after beating Real Sporting 0-2

05/30/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Sporting and the Almeria they met in the last match of the Second Division, which ended with a score of 0-2. The Real Sporting He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the CF Fuenlabrada. For his part, Almeria won at home 2-1 their last match in the competition against the Logroñés. After the match held this Sunday the local team remained in seventh place, while the Almeria he is fourth at the end of the match.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break came the goal for the Almeria team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Ager Aketxe at 56 minutes. The visiting team scored again, distancing themselves thanks to a double of Ager Aketxe in minute 71, concluding the match with a final score of 0-2.

The technician of the Sporting, David gallego, gave entry to the field to Victor Campuzano Bonilla, Nikola Cumic, Christian Salvador, Marc Valiente Y Carlos Carmona replacing Nacho Mendez, Pablo perez rodriguez, Jose Gragera, Borja Lopez Y Saul Garcia, while on the part of the Almeria, Ruby replaced Joao carvalho, Largie Ramazani Y Sergio Akieme for Ager Aketxe, Corpas, Brian Rodriguez Y Francisco Villalba.

With this season-ending defeat, the Real Sporting he ranked seventh in the table with 65 points. The Almeria, meanwhile, was in fourth place with 73 points, occupying a place for access to the playoff promotion to the First Division at the end of the match.

Data sheetReal Sporting:Fernando, Bunuel, César De La Hoz, Ivanildo Fernandes, Álex Centelles, Corpas, Samu, Radosav Petrovic, Ager Aketxe, Francisco Villalba and Brian RodríguezAlmeria:Diego Marino, Guille Rosas, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Borja López, Saúl García, Nacho Méndez, Pedro Díaz, José Gragera, Pablo Pérez Rodriguez, Aitor and Uros DjurdjevicStadium:Renato Dall’ara StadiumGoals:Ager Aketxe (0-1, min. 56) and Ager Aketxe (0-2, min. 71)