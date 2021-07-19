Almería de Rubi faces Benfica but loses (2-1)

The Almería de Rubi has given a good image but he ended up losing this Sunday to Benfica 2-1 in the Andalusians’ first friendly this summer. ANDRubi’s team has been soft on defense, confirming the need to have to reinforce the axis of the centrals, but has been more inspired and intense in the attack, especially in the second half shining Juan Villar and Lazo.

To the quarter of an hour of play Ibiza committed a penalty on Ramos and Pizzi he did not forgive from 11 meters, overtaking the Portuguese (14 ‘).

After the break, Almería improved its image, especially the offensive side, and had the tie, but it was the Benfica the one who scored against. Vinicuis attended Waldschmidt, clinching the German striker at will (55 ‘).

Those of Rubi squeezed. Villar beat the local goal, but the VARIn tests for the refereeing team, he did not concede the goal due to a tight offside of the Almería tip. Finally Villar was able to reduce distances in the 68th minute, as a pass from Lazo, signed the final 2-1.

DATA SHEET

Benfica: Odysseas, Gilberto, Veríssimo, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Weigl, Taarabt, Pizzi (c), Rafa, Gonçalo Ramos and Pinho. They also played: Helton, Paulo Bernardo, Florentino, Ferro, Gil Dias, Gabriel, João Mário, Gedson, Waldschmidt, Seferovic, Vinícius, Chiquinho and Jota.

UD Almería: Fernando (c), Nieto, Centelles, Chumi, Ibiza, Samú Costa, Robertone, Ramazani, Puigmal, Dani Albiar and Sadiq. They also played: Rosic, Buñuel, Akieme, Iván Martos, Robles, De la Hoz, Lazo, Curro Sánchez, Aketxe, Juan Villar, Makaridze, Puñal and Caballero.

Referee: Antonio Nobre (Portuguese). Assisted by José Martins and Hugo Marques. He admonished Rafa Silva (25 ‘), Paulo Bernardo (54’)

Goals: 1-0 (14 ‘): Pizzi, from a penalty. 2-0 (55 ‘): Waldschmidt, passed from Vinicuis in a counterattack. 2-1 (68 ‘): Juan Villar, on a pass from Lazo.

Incidents: First friendly match of the Almería preseason played at the Benfica Sports City without an audience. Almería wore the black and blue kit last season, so they did not release the new shirts in Portugal.