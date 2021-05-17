Almería de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/17/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

Three days remain for the resolution of this 2020/2021 season of LaLiga Smartbank. The Second Division of state football thus faces its day number 40. At this point we already have the guaranteed direct promotion for the Spanish and the Majorca, two teams that from the beginning showed a very different course from the rest of the contenders, marking clear distances in the middle of the season. However, the PlayOff posts are still proving to be quite permeable and the competition promises not to breathe until the last second. This time they face the Cartagena and Almería at the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium.

The locals promise to give everything counting on the field factor on their part, although yes, without an audience. They are in the position number twenty and have 39 points.

The third place in the qualifying table is for the visiting team, which has 63 points obtained throughout this season.

Both teams will have their crossing on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.. From that moment on the initial whistle will be given and it will be possible to continue through Movistar LaLiga and Movistar +.