Almería beat Logroñés 2-1 at the Estadio de Los Juegos Del Mediterráneo

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 00:27 CEST

The Logroñés failed to bend the Almeria, who won 2-1 during the match held this Monday at the Mediterranean Games Stadium. The Almeria arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous match against Cartagena. On the part of the visiting team, the Logroñés He won 1-0 in his fiefdom his last match in the competition against the CF Fuenlabrada. After the result obtained, the Almeria set is fourth, while the Logroñés It is nineteenth at the end of the match.

The match started off in an unbeatable way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Umar Sadiq shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 3. After a new play, the score increased by Almeria, which increased the score by means of a goal from Chumi in the 27th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 2-0.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for him Logroñés, who reduced distances thanks to a goal from Leonardo Ruiz in minute 67, concluding the duel with a final score of 2-1.

The technician of the Almeria, Ruby, gave entry to the field to Lucas Robertone, Brian Rodriguez, Ager Aketxe Y Jorge Cuenca replacing Joao carvalho, Jose Carlos Lazo, Largie Ramazani Y Umar Sadiq, while on the part of the Logroñés, Sergio Rodriguez Martinez replaced Leonardo Ruiz, Ousama Siddiki, Mateusz bogusz, Jon errasti Y Elder brother for Lander Olaetxea, Dani pacheco, David gomez gomez, Jaime Sierra Y Ruben Martinez.

In the duel there were a total of two yellow cards only for the team from Logroño. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Andoni Lopez Y Jaime Sierra.

With this victory, the team of Ruby occupied the fourth place with 70 points, instead of access to the playoff for promotion to First Division, at the end of the duel, while the team led by Sergio Rodriguez Martinez it was placed in nineteenth place with 44 points, in relegation place to Second B.

On the following day the team of Ruby will face against Real Sporting, Meanwhile he Logroñés by Sérgio Rodriguez Martinez will be measured against The palms.

Data sheetAlmeria:Giorgi Makaridze, Ivan Balliu, Nikola Maras, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Largie Ramazani (Ager Aketxe, min.80), César De La Hoz, Joao Carvalho (Lucas Robertone, min.72), Manu Morlanes, Jose Carlos Lazo (Brian Rodríguez , min. 80) and Umar Sadiq (Jorge Cuenca, min. 89)Logroñés:Santamaría, Unai Medina, Pablo Bobadilla, Álex Pérez, Andoni López, Ruben Martinez (Nano, min.77), Damián, Lander Olaetxea (Leonardo Ruiz, min.46), Jaime Sierra (Jon Errasti, min.77), Dani Pacheco (Ousama Siddiki, min.62) and David Gonzalez Gomez (Mateusz Bogusz, min.69)Stadium:Mediterranean Games StadiumGoals:Umar Sadiq (1-0, min. 3), Chumi (2-0, min. 27) and Leonardo Ruiz (2-1, min. 67)