From the laboratories of the Tentamus Group, where LAB with headquarters in the Almería Scientific-Technological Park (PITA) is integrated, they launch the new surface analysis kits to detect, using the PCR technique, the presence / absence of coronaviruses (COVID-19) on key surfaces like iswitches, door handles, handrails, shopping carts, work objects …

The objective of these analyzes is check the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection protocols that are being carried out in a multitude of companies and large stores, in order to avoid the spread and contagion of COVID-19. Through these tests, companies will be able to ensure that their protocols are effective, while guaranteeing that their facilities are safe spaces.

To make the process as simple as possible, from LAB (Bioclinical Analytical Laboratory), they will send directly a complete test kit with which it will be possible to take the sample easily, simply by following some simple instructions, and then , send the kit back to the lab. Results will be available within 3 days.

