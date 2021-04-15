Almería B achieves a draw against Vélez (1-1)

Apr 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Vivar Tellez and who faced the Velez and to Almeria B it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Velez He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Torredonjimeno. For his part, Almeria B reaped a tie to one against the Antequera, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Veleño team is first after the end of the match, while the Almeria B is fifth.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the visiting team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of Toualy in minute 14. But later the Veleño team managed to tie the game with a goal from Joselinho just before the final whistle, specifically in 41, concluding the first half with the result of 1-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Velez gave entrance to Essel, Paul Y Medina for Moha saadi, Pedro Ramirez Y Victor Armero, Meanwhile he Almeria B gave entrance to Olive, Albiar, Knight Y Sergio Sanchís for Toualy, Ramazani, Escobar Y Siles.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Almeria B (Escobar Y Manu), while the home team did not see any.

At the moment, the Velez is left with 39 points and Almeria B with 35 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Royal Stain, Meanwhile he Almeria B will play against The stick.

Data sheetVelez:Miguel, Leo, Bocchino, Álvaro Ocaña, Pedro Ramirez (Pablo, min.58), Cervera, Moha Saadi (Essel, min.20), Víctor Armero (Medina, min.82), Toni Conejo, Miranda and JoselinhoAlmeria B:Wellington Luís, Manu, Aitor, Ruiz, Vertiz, Javi Robles, Ricardo Carvalho, Ramazani (Albiar, min.76), Siles (Sergio Sanchís, min.85), Toualy (Olivera, min.72) and Escobar (Caballero, min. .76)Stadium:Vivar TellezGoals:Toualy (0-1, min. 14) and Joselinho (1-1, min. 41)