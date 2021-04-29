Almeria B 2-0 El Palo

04/28/2021 at 8:02 PM CEST

The Almeria B added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against The stick this wednesday in the Annex to the Mediterranean Games Stadium. The Almeria B wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Antequera. On the part of the visiting team, The stick lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against Royal Stain. After the scoreboard, the Almeria team is fifth, while The stick he is sixth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the home team, which debuted the light thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Knight at 9 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Almeria team, which distanced itself with a goal from Javi robles at 14 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Almeria B jumped off the bench Manu, Siles, Cerpa, Toualy Y Ruiz replacing Gutierrez, Sergio Sanchís, Manu, Knight Y Olive, while the changes of the visiting team were Roberto Sierra, Barrier, Javi lopez, Lester Y Victor Martinez, who jumped onto the grass for Parakeet, Candle, Duran, Pablo Roca Y Balta.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Pepe Captain Y Barrier.

At the moment, the Almeria B he gets 35 points and The stick with 28 points.

On the next day the Almeria B will play against him Velez in his fief and The stick will play his match against him Torredonjimeno out of home.

Data sheetAlmeria B:Curro Harillo, Aitor, Ricardo Carvalho, David, Vertiz, Javi Robles, Tomás, Caballero (Toualy, min.73), Sergio Sanchís (Siles, min.56), Olivera (Ruiz, min.73) and Gutiérrez (Manu, min. .56)The stick:Rico, Nacho Aranda, Lulu, Antelo, Perico (Roberto Sierra, min.46), Pablo Roca (Lester, min.74), Cala, Durán (Javi López, min.58), Balta (Victor Martínez, min.86) , Vela (Barrera, min.46) and Pepe CapitánStadium:Annex to the Mediterranean Games StadiumGoals:Caballero (1-0, min. 9) and Javi Robles (2-0, min. 14)