Almeida’s statement about Toni Cantó that has left Ana Pastor stunned

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in ‘El Target’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has gone this Sunday to the set of El Target, where he has answered the questions of the journalist Ana Pastor.

The journalist has questioned him about Toni Cantó, who this Sunday has been excluded from the lists of the PP in Madrid in the elections on May 4. “The electoral board gave us the reason, the court number five has taken it away from us and there is still the Constitutional Court, where we are going to present an appeal,” he said.

Almeida also stressed that although he respects the decision of the Justice, in his humble opinion “Toni Cantó could be eligible.” For the mayor, regardless of whether or not he can go on the lists, “it is that he has joined the PP project,” he highlighted.

In its resolution on the appeal presented by the PSOE against the list of the Madrid PP, the Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Madrid understands that both Cantó (ex-Citizen Deputy) and Agustín Conde (ex-mayor of Toledo) “will have to be excluded ”Upon registering in Madrid outside the deadline established by law, on January 1, 2021. According to the sentence, Cantó registered on March 22 and Conde did so four days later, on March 26.

At that time, Ana Pastor has asked the mayor to highlight one thing that Cantó contributes to the PP. And he has responded quickly: “Clarity in speech.” In addition, he has defended that it is something “important”, that “he has defended principles and convictions with clarity”.

″ The clarity in the speech of someone who has said about the PP that they are ‘chorizos’, ‘pirates’, ‘a joint criminal enterprise’? ”, Has returned …

