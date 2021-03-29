Almeida trolls Barcelona for the signing of Luis Suárez: “I’m about to pay tribute to them in Madrid”

Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida He spoke of his passion for Atlético de Madrid in an interview with Club de Deportista. The mayor of Madrid reviewed the news, expressed his devotion to Simeone and also praised the figure of a Luis Suárez who is being vital for the rojiblanco team to be the leader of the Santander League.

Tribute to Barça by Suárez

«There is a determining element for which I am almost to do

a tribute to Barça in the city of Madrid, which is the signing of Luis Suarez. We will never be grateful enough.

Simeone’s Philosophy

“If I hadn’t believed and worked, I wouldn’t have been mayor. It is a phrase that Cholo said when we celebrated the League in Neptune. It is a motto that I follow. Another that I share is that you never have to stop believing when you pursue a dream; you have to try to get it. But don’t lose perspective either. Therefore, it is better to go game by game than to do the story of the milkmaid. Yes, in my daily philosophy, also in my performance as mayor, ‘cholismo’ is important ».

Thanks to Simeone

“I’d like to thank you. For everything you’ve done over these ten years. It is very easy to get used to eating caviar, the difficult thing is when you stop doing it. And Cholo has been making it possible during this time, he has been fulfilling the objectives and that is very complicated ”.

The reason for a feeling

“I am from Atlético de Madrid by maternal heritage. My mother was a huge fan. Well, she was not a fan, she was crazy about Atleti. My mother, for example, was in the final of Heysel (Brussels) in the year 74, when that legend of the ‘pupae’ began. She always inoculated that ‘poison’ on all of us. A crush? No, it is a love sustained and maintained over time. And a passionate love, too. The difficult thing is that love is passionate and sustained over time ”.

Koke and Futre

“The player who most represents me on the current team is Koke. He is our captain, he has been playing in the first team for ten years. In addition to its enormous quality, it is always there; He shows his face, both in the hard and in the mature ones, and is an example for all athletic people. For me, it is a symbol and also a motivation when I have to face my day to day. Of the historical ones, I have always said that I am sorry I did not see Gárate play. My great idol is Futre. I grew up in the Calderón watching Futre play, contemplating his gallops down the left wing… and also his ‘swimming pools’, those that we all claimed as penalties. And for us it has a sentimental value, not just football, Fernando Torres ».