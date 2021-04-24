Almeida: “The electric motorcycle is key in the mobility of cities”

Taxes Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia ask the DGT to end the tax havens for cars Moves III All the keys about the new aid to the electrician: the CCAA will return up to 7,000 euros

“Mobility is at the center of a government and city action”. With these words from Antonio Fernandez-Galiano, president of Unidad Editorial, the meeting City and motorcycles, a path towards sustainable mobility, has been opened, organized by the newspapers BRAND Y THE WORLD and sponsored by Acciona.

The mayor of Madrid has participated in it, Jos Luis Martnez-Almedia, in front of a round table in which they were also Ramn Pieiro, Director of Mobility of Acciona; Juan Antonio Corbaln, former basketball player and specialist in Exercise Physiology; Laia sanz, Trial and Enduro world champion, and the journalist Alicia Sornosa, the only Spanish-speaking woman to go around the world on a motorcycle.

The Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martnez-Almeida, with Antonio Fernandez Galiano

In his welcoming speech, Fernández Galiano insisted that mobility is present in everyone’s life, but that it multiplies in a city like Madrid, which is already one of the best in the world and whose metropolitan area will continue to grow. For example, with a challenging project such as the Madrid Nuevo Norte project, with the Chamartn station as the nerve center. “Agile and sustainable solutions are required, in which individual mobility is key, to achieve a good environmental quality that differentiates it from other large cities and that reinforces it as a desired professional destination because it has a great quality of life ” affirmed the manager.

Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid

Biker to attend Atletico matches

“In addition, his mayor leads by example, he walks when he can and it is good to have a mayor with clear ideas,” concluded Fernndez-Galiano. And Martnez-Almeida picked up the glove, not in vain does he have to deal with a city where there are more than 10 million daily trips and where it is also about integrating the municipalities that are part of the Madrid metropolitan crown into mobility policies. “Transportation is responsible for 50% of pollution and travel has to be increasingly sustainable,” said the mayor.

In this task, it is key to make the citizen aware that the private vehicle is not the best option for these movements. Not in terms of time or money. Also, the public transport grid will not grow beyond putting more buses or trains. So this opens the door to other alternatives, among which “the electric and shared motorcycle is key”, also coexisting with other media. For this reason, the parking spaces reserved for them are being expanded, always respecting what the ordinances say.

Ramn Pieiro, Director of Mobility at Acciona

The example of Martnez-Almeida himself illustrates how to integrate the motorcycle into that urban universe. “I am 46 years old and I started using the motorcycle only four years ago, as a result of another of my great passions: the Atltico de Madrid. When he moved to the Wanda Metropolitano, I analyzed all the options and realized that the best option to go there on game days is the motorcycle. “

96% USE PER DAY, UP TO 40 CUSTOMERS

And, as Ramn Pieiro, from Acciona, which manages a large part of the electric mobility in Madrid, pointed out, “We are moving from using mobility as an asset, to adapting it to our individual needs. It is key to empowering the electric motorcycle. “And shared, because it can be used by up to 40 people a day, ensuring that it is running 96% of the time. “Besides, ours only use 100% renewable energy and, like the rest of motorcycles, they do not create the so-called agitation traffic, the search for parking “.

Juan Antonio Corbaln, doctor and former basketball player

In this sense, Madrid has an important advantage and put it as “the example of electric mobility in Europe”. Because with much less population, it has twice as many cars car sharing and twice as many shared motorcycles as Paris. A phenomenon that not only the fans of the two wheels participate in: 30% of its clients are women, although they are only 11% of the owners. By age, there are also many over 55 years old. And also a large number of users had not used it before, since no more than 20% of its customers have a motorcycle license.

THE CHALLENGES TO OVERCOME

But what are the challenges to overcome? Basically, make it as safe a means of transportation as possible. Something about which Juan Antonio Corbaln exposed his own experience. “I have had a motorcycle license since I was 18, but it always seemed too dangerous to use it on a daily basis.” To correct it, we must achieve the commitment of the cities, and that happens through the cities 30, where everything flows without haste. The former basketball player and also a doctor put as an example of good practices cities like Munich, already it was in the 80s, or San Sebastian.

Mayor Martnez-Almeida did not want to miss the opportunity to mention thethe actions of your City Council in this field. Thus, a pilot project is already underway to replace the shark fins on Bravo Murillo Street with elements that do not pose a danger to motorcyclists, but that also allow the use of the bus lane. And they are going to launch another initiative in the Avenida de Asturias with a specific lane for motorcycles, so that in the last 70 meters before the traffic light can be used and can be placed directly in the front row.

The journalist and motorcycle traveler Alicia Sornosa

In any case, we are lucky to live on a continent like Europe. This is what the journalist Alicia Sornosa came to remember. “Most of the big capitals of Asia, Africa or South America are lawless cities, very hostile, aggressive, they all skip the traffic lights, so you have to do it too. It is quite dangerous and very polluted cities. We are lucky to live in Europe.

Sornosa referred to the lack of Road Education from schools, but it seems that things are improving. “More and more care is being taken with motorists. I’ve been driving them since I was 14 years old and it was very, very dangerous: you had to watch the doors of the taxis. Now they look more in the rear-view mirrors, they turn the wheel to clear the way for you. They have mentalized that the fact that the motorcycles pass in front is good because it clears the traffic. And, furthermore, I think that since the age of the user has lengthened a lot, each one has children or brothers who circulate on a motorcycle and do not want anything bad to happen to them. “

The manager of Acciona shows his electric motorcycle to the mayor of Madrid

metropolitan crown

Pieiro included another matter of interest: “the diffuse border between the municipality and the peripheral area where many people live, who are the ones who make the routes with the greatest environmental impact. That there are shared electric cars that can reach the Madrid metropolitan area is an example. And it has been well understood how to regulate these services, to allow an ecosystem of opportunities and for the market to regulate itself with safe and profitable options is essential “.”

The logistical challenge is that all people who come from abroad have the ability to move through these means. If you live within the M-30 it is difficult to take a private vehicle, because there are options for buses, subways, bicycles, motorcycles, shared cars … Taking it out of town is challenging, expanding electric mobility“, supported the mayor, who recommended to the Madrileos to get the Mobility 360 app developed by Acciona with which the use of various transports can be coordinated to reach the destination in the best way, with information on schedules or even the degree of occupancy of the vehicle that will arrive at the stop.

Laia Sanz, Trial and Enduro world champion,

The athlete Laia sanz She intervened less, since she was not on the set and she is not a daily motorcycle user either, since she lives far from the city. “But if I lived in it, I would go on a motorcycle, because it is much easier“In one of the shifts he defended himself from the bad reputation of motor sportsmen:” I think that motorsport are unfairly frowned upon. We love nature and we want to take care of it, as the Extreme-E championship shows, “said Sanz.

