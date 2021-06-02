Almeida sees “correct” for the national anthem to sound in Murcian schools

Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of Madrid. (Photo: EFE)

The mayor of Madrid and national spokesman for the Popular Party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has indicated that it seems “appropriate and correct” that the national anthem is going to sound in Murcian schools, after Vox has approved with the support of PP and Cs a motion in the classrooms of the Region of Murcia, and has ensured that, if such an initiative is proposed in the Community of Madrid, “it will have to be seen.”

“To me all I suppose to strengthen symbols that what they have to do is unite around our constitutional model of coexistence seems appropriate and it seems correct,” Almeida responded in an interview in ‘La Sexta’, collected by Europe Press, when asked if he likes the initiative approved in Murcia.

Likewise, Almeida has assured that it is a practice that is in “many countries in the world” and that “no one can deny that the United States is a very advanced democracy in which respect for symbols is maintained.” “Whoever feels attacked because the anthem can sound in schools, I think they have a problem,” emphasized the Madrid councilor, while recalling the one they “mounted” for the placement of flags in the Christmas lights in the streets from Madrid.

“It does not mean a deterioration in education”

Although he has denied that this is a priority in the school, he has assured that he does not see any problem in which it sounds and, asked if this could be extrapolated to the Community of Madrid, he has summoned it: “Well, that should be asked to the Community”. “It has not yet been raised in CAM. If it arises, it will have to be seen ”, he pointed out.

“It seems to me that nothing happens because of the decision they have taken in Murcia. It does not imply a deterioration for education ”, Almeida has settled in this key.

On other issues related to the vaccination plan against covid-19 and, specifically, on the vaccination of the group that includes people of forty years, Almeida has indicated that he “trusts” that they receive the vaccine “throughout the month of June”. “Because of the news that reaches me, the 40-year-olds will be able to be vaccinated in June,” he assured.

In addition, in relation to the similarity that the acting president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, made with the Movida Madrileña, Almeida has indicated that it “coincides” with the words of the Madrid leader because she believes that the region is going to experience a ” boom and effervescence very important from all points of view: economic, cultural … ”, has settled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.