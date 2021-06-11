Almeida says that the PP is not bothered by protesting with Vox in Colón against pardons

The national spokesman of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, this Friday. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The PP will not be uncomfortable this Sunday with Vox in the Plaza de Colón. The popular ones are not worried about re-editing the photo with the extreme right to protest against the pardons planned by the Government for the independence leaders in prison. The party’s national spokesman, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has stressed that the concentration is called by civil society.

“How is it going to bother us? It does not bother me to go to the demonstration on Sunday and it does not bother me that Vox is there. When I disagree with Vox, I say it to his face, ”Martínez-Almeida has snapped, who believes that the grace measure obeys a“ plan ”by Pedro Sánchez to stay in Moncloa:“ He bases his stay in Moncloa and sacrifices the Rule of Law for the sake of your ambition. And now he speaks of magnanimity ”.

Sánchez sacrifices the rule of law for the sake of his ambition José Luis Martínez-Almeida, national spokesman for the PP.

Martínez-Almeida does not believe Oriol Junqueras’ “gesture of repentance”, referring to the letter in which he rejects the unilateral way to achieve the independence of Catalonia. In addition, the national spokesman for the popular ones has assured that in case Junqueras’ repentance is true, he only speaks in his name, not in the rest of the jailed leaders. And the rest what? Because they are also going to pardon them ”, he wondered.

Although the PP says through its national spokesman that it will not be uncomfortable, the truth is that up to three barons of the party, the Andalusian Juanma Moreno; the Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the Castilian and Leonese Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, have been erased from Colón’s photo.

