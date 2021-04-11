Almeida says getting vaccinated is “safe” and would agree to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The national spokesman of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has stated this Sunday that getting vaccinated is “safe” and that he would agree to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca if it is the appropriate vaccine.

“If I had to get vaccinated tomorrow, I would get vaccinated; I would use AstraZeneca if it corresponds to me“, he has transferred in an interview with laSexta, where he has reiterated that in his opinion” the main authorities of the State should have been vaccinated. “

In addition, he has indicated that the institutions have to send a message “of vaccination and responsibility” and he mentioned that we are facing “a decisive moment”, since this vaccination process “is crucial for a better future.”

“Toni Cantó is eligible”

Martínez-Almeida has asserted that he disagrees with the sentence that removes the Community of Madrid from the list of the PP to the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts Toni Cantó, and he considers that the politician is “eligible.”

It has been the Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Madrid that has agreed that the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts Toni Cantó and the former mayor of Toledo Agustín Conde be excluded from the electoral list of the PP to consider them “ineligible”.

Almeida recalled that the Electoral Board agreed with the PP, and the Court has taken it away, so they will go to the Constitutional Court. This sentence responds to the complaint filed by the PSOE about the candidacy.

Although, he has pointed out that “regardless of whether he can go or not, I am glad that Toni Cantó is on the list.” He has valued his “clarity in speech”.