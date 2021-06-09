Almeida returns to make ‘a pimpinela’ with the Government delegate in Madrid

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the Government delegate, Mercedes González, during a press conference this Wednesday in Madrid. (Photo: . / Rodrigo)

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has promised this Wednesday that “he would not do a Pimpinela again” with the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, like the one they starred in when they got involved a month ago in the Palacio de Cibeles, but they have not been able to fulfill their promise one hundred percent.

This time they have coincided at the headquarters of the Delegation, at the Local Security Board and Council, and at the joint press conference of both below, in which a ‘comical’ moment between the two politicians has once again occurred.

“Everyone learns from mistakes”

“Regardless of our differences, we have perceived a climate of cooperation and that there will be no more shows,” said Almeida. Mercedes González replied that “everyone learns from mistakes”, to which the mayor in turn has added that he “turns the other cheek.”

Martínez-Almeida has assured that “he does not share the views” of the representative of the Government of Spain in a recent interview in the newspaper El País, in which he said that Madrid was “the ideological laboratory” of the PP. “Now we have two altar boys from Esperanza Aguirre in the City Hall and in the Community. Almeida is his little soul and Ayuso, the girl he never had … You take the press conferences and Almeida does not talk about the City Council, he talks about the Government of Sánchez, ”he said, among other statements.

However, the first mayor of Matrite has stated that if he were a socialist “he would feel represented” by the arguments of the delegate, although “there are fewer and fewer socialists.”

