Almeida puts on his football boots again and what happens happens

Almeida after hitting the ball to a photographer. (Photo: GTRES)

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has returned to playing football in public and has once again shown that aiming with his feet is not exactly his strength (or yes, depending on how you look at it).

If more than a year ago, the ‘popular’ went viral when he took a penalty and hit a boy in the face during the inauguration of a football field in Sanchinarro (Madrid), now he has hit a rabona photographer.

It happened during a Play2Help charity match, held at the Wanda Metropolitano against childhood cancer and organized by the Atlético de Madrid Foundation.

After hitting the photographer, Almeida approached him to ask for his forgiveness. “I told you to delete yourself from Podemos,” a journalist on his left joked with the photojournalist.

“I’ve done it again,” Almeida wrote on his Twitter account along with the video of the moment.

The goal of the party, beyond the viral moment of the mayor, was to raise funds for research into a leukemia that is diagnosed in one in every million children. The project is led by Antonio Pérez, head of Pediatric Hematology at the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid.

