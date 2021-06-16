Almeida publishes this tweet about Colón’s departure and receives the same criticism over and over again

Screenshot of José Luis Martínez-Almeida’s tweet. (Photo: TWITTER MARTINEZ-ALMEIDA)

Sunday moved in Madrid. The Popular Party, Vox and Ciudadanos supported a demonstration against pardons for Catalan political prisoners in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón, where everything was seen.

Some 25,000 people, according to the National Police, 126,000, according to the Municipal Police, joined the concentration in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid called by the Unión78 platform, made up of Rosa Díez, María San Gil or Fernando Savater.

On the part of the PP attended the event, among others, Pablo Casado, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez Almeida.

The latter is receiving criticism on Twitter for a tweet he posted in the middle of the morning after seeing the influx of people who would have gathered in the well-known square located in the center of the capital. “Sánchez, take note: what happened today is an act of dignity, justice and vindication,” Almeida wrote, attaching a photograph.

The problem is that dozens of users have reminded the mayor of Madrid of a tweet he published on May 22. That is, less than a month ago. In that message, Almeida asked the fans of Atlético de Madrid not to go to Neptuno to celebrate the achievement of the league title due to the situation of the pandemic.

These are some of the responses that Almeida has received on Twitter after his message about the Columbus demonstration.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.