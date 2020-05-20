Madrid has businessmen to get out of the crisis. This has been demonstrated by Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida when creating a working group with prominent figures from the world of business and the economy. The first meeting was this Monday at the Casa de la Villa.

Along with the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, and the general coordinator of the Mayor’s Office, Matilde García, Almeida has listened to these different representatives of the business and social world. It is a project to contribute knowledge to the city of Madrid, proposed by the firm Herbert Smith and the consulting firm McKinsey. Thus, we have the collaboration of a group of private companies and institutions with a strong presence in Madrid.

The purpose of this initial meeting, which the mayor has called, has been to thank this initiative, as well as create the working group who will study the response to the social and economic crisis for the elaboration of an altruistic way, by Herbert Smith and McKinsey, of a revival program for the city. All under the motto ‘Future Madrid: recovery and transformation of our city. ’

The mayor at the meeting with businessmen. (Photo: Madrid)

The heads of companies like Telefónica Spain, Acciona, Endesa, Bankia, Mutua Madrileña or Quirón-Salud, CEIM, Cáritas, Cotec, as well as senior executives from the consulting firm McKinsey and the law firm Herbert Smith. Some of them have attended the appointment telematically. This meeting, in addition, is part of the series of numerous meetings of Almeida and the PP and CS Corporation with all the economic, social and institutional sectors of the capital.

The four main axes to be worked on are: tourism and leisure; the transport of people, urban planning and public services; telecommunications, technology and training; and, finally, the strengthening of the Health and social services system.