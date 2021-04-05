Almeida invites Illa to campaign more in Madrid because he gives votes to the PP

The national spokesman of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has invited this Sunday the leader of the PSC and former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to campaign “every day” in Madrid and he has offered to “pay for his trips”, because his presence in Madrid is “a shovel of votes to the Popular Party“.

Illa accompanied this Saturday the socialist candidate for the Madrid Presidency, Ángel Gabilondo, to a ceremony at the Ferraz headquarters, where he said that the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was not “loyal” because she was more focused on attacking the Government than on protecting Madrid and its citizens.

In statements to the media after visits to the informational tents of the PP in Sol and in Opera, Almeida has said that in that “rally” he has seen what the Illa’s “true face”, because, when he was a minister – Almeida has assured -, “those of us who treated him knew that it had a double face“.

On the one hand, “the public face, friendly, of moderation, of trying to reach agreements and, on the other hand, the private one that reflected in the rally, that said the exact opposite of what he intended to say in public“, added the popular spokesman.

“I tell Illa that the more you come to campaign in Madrid, the more we will appreciate it, because it will allow us to oppose you, and do not worry, that I will cost you the trips (between Barcelona and Madrid) if necessary, “said Almeida.

For the Madrid councilor There is not “better electoral hitch or electoral pennant for the PP and for the model that we defend “that Illa comes” constantly “to Madrid to defend Gabilondo’s model.

The people of Madrid, according to Almeida, know who defended the use of masks, of the massive tests, of the restrictions by Basic Health Zones, and that the merchants, hoteliers and restaurateurs have activity, alluding to the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.