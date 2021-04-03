Almeida criticizes the “damage to Madrid” made by the parties that say that the French are “a bunch of drunks”

The mayor of the capital, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has criticized this Friday the “damage to Madrid” made by political parties that describe the French as “a bunch of drunks who only come to drink.”

“Disqualifying the French I don’t think it’s acceptable, as they have done certain forces or that the French Embassy has to come to the step of being disqualified “, has censured the councilor after participating in an informative table of the PP.

He has taken his chest out of the cultural offer of the city, such as the museums Thyssen-Bornemisza and The meadow or the Teatro Real and has criticized that “cultural activity is disqualified” and has said that these attacks harm both the Community and the cultural managers and the French who “do not come to Madrid to get drunk.”