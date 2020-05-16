The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, confirmed this Friday that “it is practically ruled out” that the municipal swimming pools can open in June, and that the consistory is working to open them throughout July.

In an interview on Telemadrid collected by Servimedia, Almeida acknowledged that this represents “a great sacrifice for the people of Madrid”, but “there are no security and prevention circumstances to be able to adapt them.” However, he pointed out that protocols are being developed so that, if those necessary conditions were in place in July, they could be opened “immediately”.

The mayor also could not give a specific date for the reopening of the capital’s large parks: “It will be when the right circumstances exist, I cannot set a specific day.” In addition, he explained the reason why venues such as the Retiro or the Casa de Campo remain without an audience. “In such a park it is very difficult to control that the rules of the state of alarm are complied with, that it is only an hour, that there are no crowds …”

However, Almeida was in favor of the Community of Madrid pass to phase 1 of the de-escalation, although he clarified that “in the event that this were not the case, I would ask the Government to know why this is not the case and who has decided it. Let there be transparency. ”

Asked about the controversy over the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who decided to quarantine at a hotel in the capital, Almeida said that the regional president “has given more than enough explanations.”

Finally, he charged the opposition for using this matter to try “Destabilize” the Government of Madrid. “I understand that the opposition makes the criticisms it considers, but you cannot try to destabilize the government. We are playing with lives, “he concluded.

