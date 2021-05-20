Almeida asks “moderation and responsibility” to the fans of the Madrid team that wins the League

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has asked “moderation and responsibility” to the fans of Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid, the only teams with possibilities this weekend to win the League.

“It is a metaphor for the difficult year that the city of Madrid has passed, the city most affected without a doubt by the pandemic, but that we have always known how to fight against adversity. The two teams reflect what this city is, “said the mayor.

In line, he recalled that he had worked on a safety device that has 130 additional municipal police officers, in collaboration with the Government Delegation and that will perimeter both Cibeles and Neptuno.

“There are reasons for joy but not to lower my guard (…) I ask for restraint in the celebration and those who come, tranquility, “the councilor concluded.