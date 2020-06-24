Political tension due to the coronavirus crisis is present everywhere. It has even reached ‘Saturday deluxe’, staining the return of Belén Esteban to work after almost 100 days isolated at home because it is considered a risk population. Her tremendous quarrel with Jorge Javier Vázquez was due to the disparity of criteria and ideologies, especially after a controversial speech by the collaborator.

José Luis Martínez Almeida and Belén Esteban

Esteban came as a guest to ‘Saturday deluxe’ to tell her experience during the confinement, at which time she took the opportunity to declare his disappointment with the Spanish politicians because of the management they have carried out and are carrying out in this crisis. However, he did highlight the work of José Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of Madrid, assuring that it is the only that gives you confidence.

Almeida responds on Onda Cero

The support of Belén Esteban is not the only one that Almeida has received these days. One of the most important at a political level came to him precisely from the opposition, from Felipe González, former Prime Minister of the PSOE. The former politician commented in « More than one » that Almeida « was at the foot of the canyon« collaborating with each other to try to bring back prosperity and health to the city that rules.

The mayor of Madrid went to Onda Cero last Monday, where he was interviewed by Carlos Alsina to find out his opinion on current political affairs. However, there was also room for these last two congratulations that had been made in recent days. Almeida appreciated which of the two had made him more excited: « From the political point of view that of Felipe, from the human point of view that of Bethlehem. Let’s leave it there«