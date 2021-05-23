Almeida and Ayuso join the Atleti for La Liga party

Atlético de Madrid celebrated this Sunday the triumph of his eleventh league title at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in an act in which he received the trophy and in which the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida participated.

The club gave both politicians of the PP with respective team shirts and the two intervened before delivery of the cup. The two had a memory in memory of Saúl, the 14-year-old boy who died on Saturday in an accident in the celebration of the mattress triumph.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso began her speech with a loud “Aúpa Atleti!” (despite being a confessed Madridista), and in his speech he said that this Sunday was “a day to continue believing.”

Almeida, a self-confessed mattress maker, made a speech in which he thanked the mothers of all the Atléticos for having instilled that passion in their children, and had specific words for players like Ángel Correa, Jan Oblak, Luis Suárez and captain Koke although the most outstanding ones were those that he dedicated to the rojiblanco coach, Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone, of whom he highlighted that he has known “spin the club’s history” since he arrived in 2011 to take over his bench.

The Minister of Culture and Sports also attended the event, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, as well as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, who was the one who presented the trophy to Koke.

Atlético de Madrid were proclaimed league champions for the eleventh time this Saturday by beating Valladolid 1-2 with goals from Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez, a victory that made the victory useless due to the same result of Real Madrid, their pursuer, against Villarreal.