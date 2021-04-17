Almazán takes home three points after winning 0-2 at Peñaranda Bracamonte

04/17/2021 at 6:41 PM CEST

The Almazán played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s match at the Municipal Luis Garcia. With this score, the Peñarandino team is tenth at the end of the match, while the Almazán is first.

The game started in a positive way for him Almazán, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Sergio, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a Garces in minute 70, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 0-2.

In the match, the referee warned only the home team with a yellow card. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Sanchez.

With this result, the Peñaranda remains with 17 points and the Almazán Get 32 ​​points after winning the game.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Peñaranda Bracamonte will play against him Beroil Bupolsa away from home, while the Almazán will face in his fief against the Santa Marta.