Almazán defends his leadership against La Bañeza

06/19/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

La Bañeza receives this Sunday at 18:00 the visit of the Almazán in the La Llanera Stadium during their twelfth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

La Bañeza He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the twelfth day after having lost his last match against him Diocesan CD by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in three of the 11 games played so far, with 32 goals for and 37 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Almazán comes from winning at home 2-1 in the Municipal Stadium La Arboleda, with goals from Hector Lapeña Y Anto in front of Salamanca CF B in the last match played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of La Bañeza. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a balance of 40 goals in favor and 40 against.

Regarding the results as a local, La Bañeza He has a record of two wins and three losses in five games played in his field, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away in his stadium. At home, the Almazán He has been defeated twice and has drawn once in his four games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with La Bañeza.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the La Llanera Stadium, obtaining as a result six defeats and six draws in favor of La Bañeza. In turn, the visiting squad adds two games in a row without losing away from home against La Bañeza. The last match between La Bañeza and the Almazán This competition was played in February 2020 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 10 points in favor of the Almazán. La Bañeza He arrives at the meeting with 36 points in his locker and occupying fifth place before the game. For his part, Almazán He is the current leader of the Second Phase of the Third Division and has accumulated a total of 46 points so far.