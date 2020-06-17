NEW YORK (AP) – The Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, announced Wednesday that he requested a meeting of the body’s Permanent Council to discuss the political situation in Nicaragua because it is « urgent » to seek the restoration of free elections in the country.

Almagro published on his Twitter account a letter addressed to the President of the OAS Permanent Council denouncing a deterioration of the democratic institutions of Nicaragua and the human rights situation in the country. In the 19-page letter, he denounced repression of anti-government people, arbitrary arrests and limits on freedom of expression and of the press.

« Nicaragua is in a situation of enormous social and political tension with serious institutional affectation and with a deterioration of its economic base, which today is aggravated by the worldwide situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, » wrote Almagro.

He highlighted the importance of implementing a process of electoral political reforms to achieve « free, fair and transparent » elections.

Almagro also highlighted in his letter the recommendations of a report prepared by the OAS High-Level Commission on Nicaragua that was presented in November 2019. The report reiterated that it is necessary to declare that there is an alteration in the constitutional order in the country, he called for an end to the repression and « a sincere effort by all parties to return to the table for dialogue, » among other points.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, things are worse in the country, said Almagro, who said that there are 86 political prisoners as a result of the protests that convulsed the country in 2018 and that the pandemic endangers their health due to overcrowding in prisons. .

« Although some hygiene measures have been taken related to family visits, as well as some information talks to inmates, clear and persistent measures for the prevention and protection of detainees and detainees still do not apply, » wrote Almagro.

Since the pandemic began, many entities have denounced that the government of President Daniel Ortega has not disclosed the figures of patients and deaths from the new coronavirus. According to the Johns Hopkins University Science and Systems Engineering Center, which bases its data on reports from governments and health authorities in each country, there are 1,823 infections and 64 deaths in the Central American nation.

In Latin America there have been more than 1.7 million infections and more than 82,100 deaths.