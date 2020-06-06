Montevideo, Jun 5 . .- The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, condemned this Friday the death “of racial hatred” of the African American George Floyd and supported the peaceful protests that are taking place throughout the United States.

“Regarding the murder of Floyd, a crime of racial hatred is in no way admissible. Racism is condemnable and reprehensible in every way and the crimes that racism commits are condemnable and reprehensible there can be no margin of error, no ambiguity about it, “emphasized the Uruguayan.

The statements of the OAS Secretary General were made during his participation in a videoconference with the national coordinator of Vente – Venezuela, the opposition María Corina Machado, organized by the Rioplatense Studies Foundation (FREE) and which was moderated by the deputy of the Pablo Viana National Party of Uruguay.

Although this instance was to speak about the current and political future of Venezuela, Almagro took the opportunity to refer to the case of the American citizen and emphasized that there was already a pronouncement by the OAS to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in repudiation of what happened.

“We recognize, as we recognized in the last semester of last year, the right to peaceful protest throughout the world but there is no right to vandalism, looting, that must also be clear,” he said, referring to some situations of violence that occurred during the demonstrations in the North American country.

Floyd, a symbol against racism, died on May 25 after dying for nine minutes, prostrate on the ground and while a white agent pressed his knee against his neck, a scene recorded on video and that has sparked outrage across the US .UU.

Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis (Minnesota) police officer on Monday last week sparked massive protests in the United States, as well as a national debate over the use of police force.

While the main defendant in the death, Derek Chauvin, on whom he is facing a second-degree murder charge, will not appear before a judge until next week, his three colleagues, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng already did , who face criminal charges of complicity.

.