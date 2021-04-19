Alma Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg’s mother, dies at 78



Mark Wahlberg.

Photo: Michael Reave / Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg And his brother Donnie, a founding member of the pop group New Kids on the Block, announced on their social networks the sad death of their mother Soul, at age 78, Variety reported.

The matriarch of the family had nine children with her ex-husband Donald Wahlberg: Donnie, Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. They both divorced in 1982; Donald died in 2008.

Fans of both actors learned more about Alma thanks to the A&E reality show Wahlburgers, which focuses on the family’s hamburger restaurant. The program ran from 2014 to 2019.

In a heartfelt tribute this Sunday, Donnie remembered his mother as a “warrior” and a “Angel“.

“I am so blessed to have been brought into this world, raised, taught and set in the path of my life by such an incredible woman,” wrote the producer and actor.

“My mother Alma’s joy for life, love, and people, combined with pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from, undoubtedly transformed me into the man that I am.”

“She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being that I have known. I have never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. “

Alma “accomplished the impossible” for her children, 51-year-old Donnie shared.

“That was Alma: mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She didn’t apologize for who she was, but she never put herself above others.

“He kicked our ass if we were wrong, he kicked someone else’s ass if he messed with us. He taught us well, he made us pay the price when we were wrong ”.

Last year, Donnie discussed his mother’s health problems last summer, confirming that she suffered from senile dementia.

“I know many of you have asked how my mom is. During my visit, I didn’t remember much and was often confused, but somehow I was still Alma.

“It still lights up a room. It still made me smile. She is still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all for your good wishes, “he wrote on that occasion.

Before the death, Mark Wahlberg, who used to take his mother to the awards ceremonies, shared an image of Alma on Instagram, along with the text: “My angel. Rest in peace”.