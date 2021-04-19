Alma Wahlberg, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg’s mother, dies

We regret to announce the death, at 78 years of age, of Alma Wahlberg, known for being the mother of world-renowned actors

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg. Alma dedicated a large part of her life to motherhood, as she gave birth to seven other children: Arthur, James, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert and Debbie, the latter of whom died in 2003. All of them were the result of her marriage to Donald E. Wahlberg, whom she divorced in 1982. But this did not stop her from dedicating the other part of her life to work: she was a bank clerk and a nursing assistant. In addition, he starred alongside his sons Mark, Donnie and Paul in one of the most successful recent pay-TV reality shows, ‘Wahlburgers’.

Alma and her children grew up in Boston, and little by little the Wahlbergs became one of the best-known families in the city, fueled by the popularity of the two stars. It was more than enough reason to launch a reality show that aired on the A&E network for ten seasons (between 2014 and 2019). It became a ratings success every year it aired, recognized with an Emmy nomination for Best Reality. The program narrated the adventures and misadventures of the family when running their family business, a chain of hamburgers.

Under this pretext, the show showed the personal stories and anecdotes of the brothers and their family. And many of them were starred by the mother, Alma, who immediately won the affection of the entire public. Alma Wahlberg worked at the restaurant as a receptionist and hostess, becoming during the 27 episodes in which she appeared one of the strongest points of reality. He shared “his infectious laugh and his sense of humor with everyone who came to dinner,” according to the biography that the A&E chain made him.

Donnie and Mark have already said goodbye

The news of Alma’s death came last Sunday, April 18, from Donnie and Mark. Both of them said goodbye to their mother through social networks with separate statements that served as a tribute at the same time. Mark Wahlberg posted a picture of his mother on Twitter under the caption “My angel. Rest in peace.”.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj ? Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

Donnie, for his part, paid him a more extensive tribute through Instagram. The actor and singer wrote a long statement accompanied by a video in which he thanked having been lucky enough to be his son: “I am so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on the path of my life by, such an amazing woman. My mother Alma’s joy for life, love and people – combined with the pride of his humble beginnings and the refusal to forget where he came from – it certainly made me the man I am, “he wrote among other things.