The acclaimed director’s wife was, in fact, his best film consultant, editor, screenwriter, and shadow director.

Alfred and Alma were married for sixty years and loved each other until the last of their days. Their relationship was discreet (removing the hassle of skirts with the blondes from their films) and loyal from the beginning, when they married back in 1926.

The fact is that her parents did not see clearly the professional aspirations of the teenage Reville and, trying to dissuade her, they put her to work as an editor in a production company. There was no fame, no glamor, no recognition beyond the celluloid coils and the hard hours of editing work… he loved it.

They worked on various projects for a couple of years but their jobs did not go hand-in-hand since Alfred was not a director but the boy who held the shot cards when filming. But one day Hitchcock set out to direct his first movie and wanted Alma as an assistant.

Together they created great movies like ‘Sabotage’, ‘Rebeca’ or ‘The Shadow of Doubt’ and, while Alfred was gaining notoriety in Hollywood, Alma gave up her ‘public’ career for taking care of her daughter Patricia and being at home, yes , always helping Alfred in the shade.

Patricia remembers how her parents kindly discussed scripts, takes, sequences and even casting and, if Alma didn’t want an actor, Alfred fired him immediately. It is worth noting the strong influence of Alma in a leading scene for the cinema: the shower in ‘Psychosis’.

Hitchcock never hid his enormous talent and admiration for Alma Reville, in fact, explained that she was the true director of his films and, although the director took fame to the grave in 1980, months before he had a speech that left clear your feelings:

"I ask permission to mention by name only four people who have given me all their love, recognition, encouragement and Their constant collaboration. The first of the four is a film editor, the second is a screenwriter, the third is the mother of my daughter Pat, and the fourth is the most excellent cook who has worked miracles in a domestic kitchen, and the name of the four is Alma Reville. If the beautiful Miss Reville hadn't accepted a lifetime contract with no options 53 years ago to become Mrs. Alfred Hitchcock, Mr. Alfred Hitchcock may have been in this room tonight. However, he would not be at this table, but would be one of the slowest waiters in the room. I want to share this award, as I have shared my life, with her".

