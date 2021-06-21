Allyson Felix will attend her fifth Olympic Games

EUGENE.

Athlete Allyson Felix secured a ticket to her fifth consecutive Olympics when finishing this Sunday second in the 400 meters of the qualifying tests of Athletics from the United States to Tokyo 2020.

The 35-year-old sprinter made his way during the test to claim the second place behind Quanera Hayes.

Felix, lThe only woman in history to win six Olympic gold medals on the track, finished second in 50.02 seconds, while Hayes finished 49.78 seconds. Wadeline Jonathas claimed the other ticket to Tokyo after coming third in 50.03 seconds.

The Felix’s second place assures him that he will have another chance to add to his collection of Olympic medals before he retires from athletics after the Tokyo Games.

I just wanted to use all of my experience and make the fifth so special, “said Felix.

Felix had qualified for the final on Saturday when she finished second in her semi-final round with a time of 51.01 seconds.

