Allyson Felix runs the 400 meters in 50.88 with 35 years

05/19/2021 at 12:11 PM CEST

EFE

The american Allyson felix, the most awarded athlete in history counting the Olympic and World Games, achieved last night at the Fort Worth (Texas) meeting her best time in 400 meters since 2017 with a record of 50.88.

At 35, the six-time Olympic champion and the 13th world champion exhibited her great form two and a half months after the Tokyo Games, which would be her fifth Games, in which she intends to run the 200 and 400 meters.

Felix, who gave birth to her first child in November 2018 and returned to the slopes in July 2019, beat her compatriot in Fort Worth on a majestic straight Jessica beard (51.31) and the Jamaican Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42) in a distance he hadn’t run in two years.

Next month the US Olympic selection events will be held in Eugene (Oregon), home of the 2022 World Cups, which qualify the first three of each event for the Games, provided they have the Olympic minimum.

The weather conditions weren’t ideal for racing in Fort Worth. The start of the meeting was delayed due to the storm and the strong wind disturbed the competition, but both Felix like his compatriot Michael Cherry they shone on the return to the track.

Cherry he achieved the best record of his life (44.37), lowering his 44.66 from four years ago.

Bahamian Steven Gardiner, world champion, entered the final stretch ahead of everyone but nailed 40 meters from the end, lost his balance and fell to the ground. At the end of the meeting he confirmed that he does not suffer any injuries.

The second place went to the Mexican Valente Mendoza placeholder image, champion of the Universiade in 2019, who credited a mark of 46.17, one hundredth less than the American Aldrich Bailey.

The intensity of the wind ruined the sprints. The American Ronnie baker won the 100 meters, contested with a 3.2 m / s headwind, in 10.39, ahead of his compatriot Marvin Bracy-Williams (10.59), and Mikiah brisco it was the fastest with 11.42 and a 3.2 headwind.