One of the images that generated the most expectation when filming the movie of the DC heroes team was that of Henry Cavill wearing a suit similar to that of the comic book ‘The Return of Superman’, so now, thanks to the publication of a fan -art of the black suit of Superman in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, we can get an idea of ​​what it would look like.

Since Cavill helped start the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, fans are eager to see him put on the black suit, known as the recovery suit in the comics.

While it was hinted at in the 2013 movie, Superman chose the iconic red and blue suit, some expected the black suit to appear in 2017’s ‘Justice League’, but like many of director Zack Snyder’s original plans, it was cut from the final movie.

In December 2019, Snyder shared a photo of Cavill in the black suit, this sparked the excitement of fans waiting for the release of his version, and now that it is a reality that can be seen on HBO Max next year.

Snyder has yet to complete some parts in the movie, and while the budget was initially reported between 20 and 30 million dollars, now it seems that it will exceed that amount.

Still it looks like it’s going to be worth it, as can be seen with the Superman black suit fan art post on ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ complete with Henry Cavill’s beard.

The excitement over the Snyder Cut has been translated into new fan art pieces, like the latter by Mizuri, in which Superman not only has his black suit, but also has longer hair and an impressive beard.

Considering all the controversy about Cavill’s facial hair in Justice League, or the lack of it thanks to the CGI, it’s really refreshing to see him in this look.

However, fans are excited about this revamped version of ‘Justice League’, which will feature characters removed from the final version such as Darkseid and Martian Manhunter.

This will also be Cavill’s return to superhero movies, which has not appeared in a DCEU movie since ‘Justice League,’ so this news is a pleasant surprise.