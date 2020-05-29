Of all the productions that jointly made Netflix and Marvel, the one of the devil of Hell’s Kitchen was the most successful, so after breaking his contract, the comic company had to let a long time pass before returning to retake to the character, but it seems that you can use it again, so the studio has big plans for the antihero and Jonah Hill would be Foggy Nelson in the new installment of ‘Daredevil’.

Although it is not yet known how Marvel will return to the character, The studio is said to plan to give it a new series on the Hulu streaming platform, this so that ‘Daredevil’ continues to maintain its restricted classification and the violence that characterizes it, but also the antihero could be receiving his own film within the MCU.

Of all the actors who participated in the series, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would have a chance to keep their roles, Since Marvel plans to give a new cast to ‘Daredevil’ when he reaches the MCU, so he would have his next target, Foggy Nelson, who is the main friend and confidant of Matt Murdock, so the studio plans to give him a more relevant role in this new installment of the antihero.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Jonah Hill tops Marvel’s list to become the next Foggy Nelson, However, the main problem of the study would be that the actor has just rejected a role in ‘The Batman’, so he must present an interesting narrative arc for his character and that he is not only Matt Murdock’s sidekick, since he is otherwise It seems difficult for Hill to take on the role.

It was also revealed that if Jonah Hill was not found, Marvel will be looking for another actor with Hill’s style and characteristics, who is also rumored, has been named several times in the meetings that have been held about the next film of ‘Fantastic Four’, so in one way or another, the future of the actor seems to be in the MCU.

This is how it was revealed that Jonah Hill would be Foggy Nelson in ‘Daredevil’, Let’s hope that the character is up to the actor and we will soon be able to see him in the MCU, since although in the past he was characterized by doing comic roles, now he has entered the dramatic genre, which has led him to obtain two Oscar nominations, it’s not for nothing that Marvel wants him in his universe.