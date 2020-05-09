The prayers of Star Wars fans have been heard, one of the most beloved characters in the saga will make his triumphant appearance in the successful Disney + series. And not only that, it is already known who is the actor who will play him, which is not at all foreign to this world because he participated in ‘Episode II: Attack of the Clones’, that’s right Boba Fett will appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

Loved by many, the most famous Mandalorian in the universe created by George Lucas obtained an ending that continues to annoy fans, since he died in such a simple way, being a skillful warrior that he could give much more, so the theories were not lacking and it is believed that he is still alive. And indeed this appearance would be confirmation of this fact, the series created by Jon Favreau takes place after the 1983 film, ‘Return of the Jedi’, which was where we saw them being swallowed by the sarlac well.

In fact, his appearance had been in use since the first season of the Disney + series, as the characteristic spurs were seen approaching the body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who is believed to be lifeless, but until seeing his face. this is a rumor. So it is believed that It is still debated whether it will be an ally or an enemy.

As Deadline reports, will be the actor Temura Morrison who is in charge of interpreting the character. Curiously, the 59-year-old New Zealander has a background in the Star Wars universe, playing Jango Fett (“father” of Boba) in ‘Attack of the Clones’ and also voiced both characters in the saga video games.

Boba Fett will appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’, in an announcement that many fans were surely waiting for, another detail to take into account is that, so far, it is known that the role of Boba will be small, but something memorable for the heart of many who have waited for this news for a long time, will you have contact with Baby Yoda?