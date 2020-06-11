The radical leftist party Podemos, a minority partner in the Spanish coalition government, requested a parliamentary investigation on Thursday on suspicions of charging illegal commissions that fall on King Emeritus Juan Carlos.

This party of republican beliefs had already asked for a commission on the alleged opaque fortune of the former monarch (1975-2014) but was rejected in March in Congress by the right and the PSOE socialist party of the head of government Pedro Sánchez.

The new attempt comes a few days after it is known that the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office will investigate the possible responsibility of the king emeritus in a plot of commissions linked to the award to a Spanish consortium of the construction of the high-speed train between the Saudi cities of La Mecca and Medina.

“We have already registered a commission to analyze the commercial relations that have surrounded the issue of high speed in Mecca, with clear implications from the Royal Household and the former head of state,” said spokesman in the Podemos Congress, Pablo Echenique. .

For him, they are “very damaging facts for our democracy given the serious suspicions of corruption and bad practices that fall on the king emeritus.”

Their request is backed by small leftist, nationalist and independence parties, although together they do not add the majority necessary to push the commission of investigation forward.

Since 2018, the Spanish justice system investigates the award in 2011 of this 6,700 million euros (about 7,500 million dollars) contract after the leaking of recordings of a former lover of the king where he assured that he had received a commission for that operation.

The transfer of the case to the Supreme Court allows inquiring about the king, who can only be investigated by this high court for actions committed after his abdication in June 2014. Before, as head of state, he enjoyed inviolability.

Recent press reports indicated that Juan Carlos, retired from public life a year ago, received $ 100 million from King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in an account in Switzerland of a Panamanian foundation, which was also the beneficiary of his son Felipe VI.

The current monarch publicly renounced any inheritance from his father and withdrew the allocation from the Royal House, which, according to Spanish media, amounted to more than 194,000 euros per year (about $ 219,000).

dbh / mg / es