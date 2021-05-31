Ally Ewing defeats Sophia Popov in the Match Play final

The American Ally Ewing is the first champion of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, a newly created tournament on the LPGA Tour that has been played over five days (three in a round robin phase and two by direct elimination) on the Shadow Creek route in Las Vegas. .

The American golfer, known as Ally McDonald before getting married last year, and present at the last Solheim Cup under this surname, defeated the German Sophia Popov in the grand final by 2 and 1.

The news of the final day was starred by Shanshan Feng, who after losing his semifinal match against Sophia Popov by 1 below, immediately resigned to play third and fourth place against Ariya Jutanugarn, who in turn had lost his semifinal duel against Ally Ewing. Thus, Ariya has been in third position and Feng has been fourth after his ‘scared’.