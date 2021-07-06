Allurion Technologies Introduces Renewed Allurion ™ Weight Loss Program and New Corporate Branding

After exceeding 50,000 patients treated, the company announces the launch of the new program and the new brand.

NATICK, Mass., July 06, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Allurion Technologies announces two major milestones with the launch of the revamped Allurion Weight Loss Program, as well as a new global brand for the company and its program.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005022/es/

Allurion began marketing its flagship Elipse® gastric balloon in 2016. In the past five years, the company has treated more than 50,000 patients in 40 countries. Since then, the company’s weight loss solution has evolved from a single device to a comprehensive program that combines medical, digital and nutritional approaches to jump-start weight loss and create lifelong healthy habits.

The new Allurion Program introduced today features:

The Allurion® balloon, renamed to reflect its synergistic function with other program features.

Allurion® Virtual Care Suite, a tool that enables comprehensive patient management through the Allurion Health Tracker, the connected scale, and the app.

Allurion Insights, a solution that offers providers real-time patient analysis and telecare capabilities.

The Allurion balloon is the first and only non-procedural weight loss medical instrument to reduce total body weight by 10-15% in approximately 16 weeks. Already more than 50,000 patients have received treatment with the Allurion balloon, and its rebrand reflects its role within the Allurion program and the improvements that have been made to the device to optimize the patient and provider experience.

The Allurion ball meets the Allurion® Virtual Care Suite. It is a virtual assistance package that includes tools for the patient and provider to have a comprehensive weight loss experience, designed to deliver lifelong results. The patient also receives the Allurion Health Tracker, the connected scale and the app to track, monitor and support their progress while providing real-time data to the healthcare team. Allurion Insights seamlessly integrates this data with the provider and facilitates end-to-end patient management through real-time analytics and telecare capabilities.

Read more

Today’s new branding includes new messages, identity, logos and other design elements that have been incorporated into all products to deliver a consistent and unified experience to patients and providers around the world.

«The launch of our revamped Allurion Program and our new brand is the culmination of an initiative that began more than a year ago to reimagine the future of weight loss and evolve from a company that offers a product to one that offers a revolutionary experience with lifelong results, ”explained Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Co-Founder and CEO of Allurion Technologies. “We have worked intensively with our patients and providers to develop an experience that meets their needs. We can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on patient outcomes around the world. “

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies aims to end obesity. The Allurion Program is a comprehensive weight loss experience that includes the Allurion balloon, the world’s first and only gastric balloon for weight loss that can be swallowed and does not require any procedures, the virtual assistance package «Allurion Virtual Care Suite ”, Allurion Connected Scale,“ Health Tracker ”and App, and“ Allurion Insights ”. Learn more about Allurion at www.allurion.com. Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries around the world.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005022/en/

Contacts

Whitney cypes

+1 (408) -547-7531