alludes to 4,700 euros after a few seconds of debate

The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has avoided the controversy over the poster that the training installed in the Sol station comparing the pension of a retired person with the maintenance cost of an unaccompanied foreign minor (mena) and has referred to the subject in his first intervention in the debate on 4-M, a few seconds after starting.

“All those who are here,” said Monastery in reference to the rest of the candidates, “share three things: they have all agreed to restrict freedoms and approve an arbitrary curfew, everyone is outraged when denounced that an ore costs 4,700 euros per month and all have voted together to increase subsidies to political parties in the Madrid Assembly. And all this while you, the people of Madrid, were locked up in your homes, unable to see your loved ones and, in many cases, unable to bury your elders, “said Monastery in his first speech.

Vox’s electoral advertising, which reads “an ore 4,700 euros per month, your grandmother 426 euros of pension / month”, has earned this Wednesday the rejection of all political parties, regardless of your position in the parliamentary arch, and the Department of Social Policies of the Community of Madrid, which is in charge of caring for these minors under guardianship, has qualified the figures.

The Ministry of Social Policies has indicated that there are currently 3,709 minors under guardianship and only 269 (7.2%) are unaccompanied foreign minors.

In 2020 they dedicated 96.1 million euros to maintain a network of 98 reception centers with 1,903 places, which yields a monthly cost per square of 4,208 euros. “But this figure cannot be interpreted as the amount that the Community allocates each month” to unaccompanied foreign minors, they emphasize from the counseling, because the cost depends, among other issues, on the needs of each minor, regardless of their nationality, origin or legal situation.