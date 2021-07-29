Allows WhatsApp to hide chats so as not to see new messages

Allows WhatsApp to hide chats to avoid seeing new messages | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp now allows you to “hide” conversations for when you do not want to see new messages, this being a new option and it seems that much better than silencing, so keep reading.

That’s right, now WhatsApp has made a small, but certainly important adjustment to its platform, because now Archived conversations will now stay like this even if new messages arrive.

According to the company, this to avoid a “message overload” and users “do not miss the moments that matter most.”

The new WhatsApp archived chats configuration places user-chosen conversations in a new ‘Archived’ folder, which will be displayed on top of regular conversations.

The most interesting thing of all is that none of the conversations in this folder will show notifications of new messages and these will only be visible when accessing the folder.

It should be noted that this is different from the previous operation of archiving, which placed the chats at the bottom of our list, however, when receiving messages they were repositioned above the other conversations.

However, if we want to return to this behavior of archived chats, it can be activated from the settings in the drop-down menu at the three points within the new ‘Archived’ folder.

Thus, in this way, WhatsApp gives its users greater control over the flow of messages, with the power to decide which chats to see messages and when.

If we see it in a certain way, the new archiving of conversations is positioned in the middle of the silence, which only does not show notifications of new messages, and the blocking, which disables the reception of messages from the accounts we choose.

Steps to archive chats in WhatsApp and “hide” conversations Select an individual or group conversation and hold down. An options menu will appear and we select the icon of a box with an arrow pointing down. After this, the conversation will no longer appear in our regular conversation list and we will no longer receive notifications of new messages unless otherwise configured. The conversation will be in the new folder that will appear on the list of conversations and if messages are received while it is archived, the number corresponding to the messages received up to that moment will be displayed. To un-archive, we access the folder, hold down the conversation or group and select the icon of a box with an arrow pointing up. The conversation will return to its position in the regular list of conversations and notifications will be shown again when new messages are received from that chat.

And that’s how simple you can carry out this practical trick that you have surely been waiting for a long time.