The relations of the citizenry with the administration are not being easy in this context of sanitary crisis, state of alarm and mobility limitations, therefore, the Tax agency has been adopting new procedures for the past few weeks. The last, attention by video call.

Specifically, The Spanish Treasury has enabled Zoom video call verification to register in the Cl @ ve system from a mobile phone and to modify the associated phone number from any other device. Cl @ ve is a means of identification when carrying out procedures such as the application for Minimum Life Income or the request for working life, for example.

The procedure consists of carrying out a video call through Zoom with an operator of the Tax Agency

This is how Zoom video calls with the Tax Agency work

The Tax Agency explains on the website dedicated to this assistance channel that the service is available both from a computer with a camera, microphone and speakers or helmet as from a smartphone or tablet.

When a person accesses the service from their device, the necessary Zoom software download will be carried out automatically, although it is recommended to have it previously installed by downloading it from this website of the company dedicated to the AEAT.

The procedure, once the necessary applications are installed, will consist of conducting a video call with a tax agency operator.

Before we can carry out any procedure, we will need to identify ourselves by showing our DNI to the operator that attends us so that it can carry out the appropriate checks

Registration by video call through the mobile application of the Cl @ ve system.

The user will access a waiting room in which they will remain while an interlocutor is assigned and, when this happens after a waiting time that will be indicated, You must show your ID to the camera so that the operator can see it and properly verify your identity.

After identification, you can proceed to register in the Cl @ ve system or to change the linked mobile phone following the steps indicated by the Tax Agency worker. In the case of registration in Cl @ ve via video call, the procedure starts simply and automatically through the system’s mobile application, when the platform detects that we are not registered, once we enter our ID and the validity date.

The hours of the video assistance service are from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 18:00. On Friday from 09:00 to 14:00.

The questioned Zoom comes to the administration

It turns out that Zoom, despite being one of the clear winners of the health crisis, has been heavily criticized for not offering true end-to-end encryption in their video calls, although it does offer AES256 encryption.

The platform has recently bought Keybase, to improve its security, and has ensured that it will encrypt communications end-to-end, although not free video calls. Despite all this, and its widespread use even in politics, recommendations such as that of the CCN-CERT, a Spanish cybersecurity agency dependent on the CNI, still a few weeks ago discouraged the use of Zoom for meetings in which sensitive information is handled.