Allows Instagram to post photos and videos from a computer

Allows Instagram to publish photos and videos from a computer | Instagram

That’s right, it seems that the famous app Instagram now allows you to post photos and videos from a computer or laptop, something that without a doubt millions of people have been waiting for several months.

And now, finally, you will no longer need to download additional applications that put your computer or laptop at risk to upload photos or videos on Instagram Web.

As you can see, Instagram is an application developed to share only photos and videos with users who follow your profile.

However, since it entered the market in 2010, it has been slowly adding its new functions such as viewing stories or statuses from a desktop or laptop.

This is how now, it was learned that this application belonging to Facebook is testing a new tool to publish photos and videos from the web version.

We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To enhance that experience, we are now testing the ability to create an Instagram Feed post with your desktop browser, ”said Christine Pai, the Facebook spokesperson in a statement released by Bloomberg.

In addition, the new function was detected by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, who shared screenshots of how the new Instagram Web tool works through his Twitter account.

As you can see, the captures released by Navarra show that now not only can photos and videos be shared from a computer or laptop, it will also allow us to apply integrated filters and use basic parameters.

As we mentioned before, the function has not yet been deployed worldwide, however, if you are one of the lucky ones and you manage to see in the upper right the icon of a cross enclosed in a square (+) that says:

Now you can create and share publications directly from your computer ”, it is because you can use it and test it.

The famous Instagram application has been adding new tools very slowly in its web version, in 2017 they just implemented the ability to see stories or states that other people published from a Smartphone, while last year the direct messages function and was already withdrawn in 2021.