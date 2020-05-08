China was favorable on Thursday to the possibility that the World Health Organization (WHO) send a mission to the country to clarify the origin of the coronavirus, first detected in the city of Wuhan.

“China has long supported the work of the WHO and has worked with it in an open, responsible and transparent manner,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “China agrees to conclude the origin of the virus at an appropriate time,” he added.

In parallel, Chunying has criticized the assertions made by the Administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in recent days has hardened his speech regarding China in the context of the coronavirus crisis, ensuring that the origin of the disease It is a laboratory in Wuhan.

Thus, he has accused the North American country of making “false and untrue comments,” as reported by the ‘South China Morning Post’. “China opposes nations like the United States that politicize the problem regarding the origin of the virus and press for an international investigation with the presumption of guilt,” he said.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday that the United Nations-dependent organization is considering sending a new expert mission to China to search for the origin of Covid-19, although she emphasized its “zoonotic origin.”

The WHO itself has also been at the center of US criticism for its role in the pandemic, something the US president used to justify his decision to suspend US funding to the agency, since, in his opinion, it covered up the outbreak. .

The WHO has defended on several occasions that Washington’s words are merely “speculative” and the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci himself, who coordinates the medical response to the pandemic in the country, has supported the WHO theory that everything indicates that the origin is “natural”.

However, the US Administration and countries like Australia insist on opening an independent investigation into the origin of the virus. For its part, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant has stated that there are “many reports” that suggest that there were cases of coronavirus in the United States and France at the end of 2019, which would suppose that the origin of the virus is “diverse”.