The breeze, the touch of the fingertip, even a simple feather resting on our arm … all this exquisitely detailed sensory information is received by our brain thanks to the Meissner corpuscles and those of Pacini.

Those of Meissner detect the slightest touch, and are very abundant in our erogenous zones and other very sensitive areas, such as the fingertips, lips or tongue.

Sensors

Meissner receivers are named after the German anatomist. Georg Meissner, who is credited with discovering it in 1852. The corpuscle is 30 to 140 microns long and 40 to 61 μm in diameter.

Deep pressure touch (from a squeeze for example) is generated by the Pacini corpuscles (in mammals the only other type of physical tactile mechanoceptor), which are located deeper in the dermis. Those of Pacini are even more spectacular, as he explains Bill Bryson in his book The Human Body:

A Pacini corpuscle can detect movement of just 0.00001 millimeters, which in practice is like not moving at all.

The pacini corpuscles they are found, for example, in subcutaneous connective tissue and in the reticular dermis and are especially numerous in the hand and foot. They are also found in the periosteum, interosseous membranes, mesentery, pancreas, and sex organs.

Women have more tactile finger sensitivity, but this is probably due to their smaller hands and consequently a denser sensor network.

In total, touch encompasses five different sensations associated with a certain class of receptors. The various receivers have been called by the name of their discoverers:

The pacini corpuscles for pressure (Filippo Pacini, Italian, 1830).

The Meissner corpuscles for touch (Georg Meissner, German, 1853).

The krause terminal bulbs for the cold (Wilhelm Krause, German, 1860).

The Ruffini Heat Finishes (Angelo Ruffini, Italian, 1898).

