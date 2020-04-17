Secluded in their homes, many suffer from the “productivity imperative” that has been installed. Source: LA NACION

Reading a book per day, doing yoga every morning, taking all the online courses we always wanted … The productivity imperative reigns in the air and, in the midst of a pandemic, it seems impossible to give yourself permission to do nothing and even get bored. Numerous posts from mental health accounts, influencers, and even feminist figures these days proclaim that this is not about a productivity contest. “A lot is being said these days about the impact that compulsory confinement will have on the economy. But it may also be legitimate to ask ourselves if social distancing and the general interruption of activities will in any way affect the relationship we have with something as important or more important. : time. We miss the face-to-face work routine, we spend hours on social networks, we organize physical exercise routines and we even sing on the balconies. We find it hard to accept what we call doing nothing, “explains Hernán Dalessio, professor of the Bachelor of Management of Media and Entertainment at UADE.

And it is that doing nothing, something that seems to go against the current work ethic, seems the most expensive work. Especially when we consider that the activity, whether in employment or creative / artistic production format, is something that apart from income has become a marker of identity, social status and even public recognition.

Manuals for learning how to do nothing? This is what we have come to, although it may seem absurd. Faced with the productive imperative of the time and the difficulty of not being burned by guilt for not doing something, writers, philosophers and public figures reflect on the need to empty our agendas – and brains – as a new survival strategy for the 21st century.

Jenny Odell, author of How to do nothing: resisting the attention economy published last year, suggests something even more controversial than doing nothing: thinking of inactivity as a form of self-care. Do-nothing activism? “In a situation where each moment has become relevant to survive, and even when we are dedicated to leisure we are under numerical evaluation via likes on FB and IG, constantly checking our performance, monitoring the development of our personal brand, the time is it becomes an economic resource that we cannot justify being spent on anything. It is an investment with no return. It is simply very expensive, “says Odell.

A recurring theme

Other titles and authors that focus on the same through various strategies of digital clipping and detox, existential minimalism or contemplation depending on the case are Claudia Hammond with “The Art of Rest, How to Find Respite in the Modern Age”, Cal Newport with “Digital Minimalism” or Anne Helen Petersen, who wrote the viralized Buzzfeed article “How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation,” with their future book Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation.

Another great issue that arises in relation to the use of time, leisure and productivity in quarantine, is to understand how the logics of “doing” (and “being”) impact gender. Is the same expected of women as of men in this period? How do current considerations of productive work leave essential tasks of care and protection out?

“Undoubtedly one of the phenomena that stands out the most in the context of this pandemic is the care crisis that existed prior to this emergency situation, but which is exacerbated by the need to make reproductive and reproductive work compatible in the same physical space. care in an overlapping way. The differentiation between productive life / work that was already quite blurred, is completely blurred and neither of the two demands is diminished, but it is necessary to comply with all the demands as if nothing happened. care tasks in Argentina, and the world, are disproportionately distributed, falling more on women, it is evident that this context overloads them even more “, contributes Danila Suárez Tomé, doctor of Philosophy and part of Feminist Economics.

This without forgetting the large number of single-parent homes that exist where there are an immense number of women who raise alone and economically support their home at the same time. In addition to all this are added the usual mandates on the physical and hegemonic beauty that seem to pull even more in the face of the apparent availability of time in quarantine, when food becomes one of the main gratifiers (one of the logical consequences of confinement is the increase in body mass): “Exercise, do not put on weight, lose weight, take care of yourself.” Women feel an additional demand.

And what about the ever-ubiquitous Netflix? “While we always complain about not having time, when in the end we can get it, we don’t know what to do with it. I think this has a lot to do with the fact that leisure time was co-opted by the entertainment industry. So everything the time that we dispose of to non-productivity in our daily lives, we fill it with consumption from the entertainment market. This is not leisure time, but consumption time. It does not encourage creativity or reflection, but the consumer market, “he adds. Take.

Perhaps the most disruptive thing we can do today is precisely to value those spaces of doing nothing as much as the productive ones? “Much more daring is making an energetic defense of doing nothing, but nothing seriously,” suggests Valentín Muro, philosopher and author of the newsletter How things work (comofuncionalascos.as) – start watching a series, without having that part on. of the brain that registers everything in view of something else, reading a book without paying much attention, putting together a puzzle or lighting a cigarette on the balcony to listen to the applause every night at nine. But in a context where every day is a new adventure into the unknown, while we have no examples of a global health emergency in a hyperconnected world of the dimension we now face, perhaps it is also good to give ourselves space to question priorities, “he concludes.

FURTHER

.