allow users to decide whether apps track their activity in other apps or not

One of the novelties that came to iOS with iOS 14.5 was App Tracking Transparency and, with it, the possibility of telling an app not to track us outside its own domains. A function whose purpose is to ensure the privacy of the user, which has not been without controversy and that now Google is going to adopt on Android.

This is stated by the company itself on a support page that indicates the following: “from the end of 2021, when a user is excluded from interest-based advertising or ad personalization, the advertising identifier will not be availableInstead, the app will receive a zero-filled advertising identifier that will not be used to track the user.

A less granular system, apparently

As stated by Google on the support page, as part of an update to Google Play Services in late 2021, the ad ID will be removed when the user opts out of ad personalization from Android settings.

To do this, the user must simply go to the settings of their mobile, then to the “Google” section, access “Services”, select “Ads” and check the box “Disable ad personalization”. This will make the applications unable to access the advertising ID and therefore unable to track the user beyond the app itself.

When will this new system be launched? According to Google, it will be a phased rollout. In principle, it will affect the applications that run on Android 12 from late 2021. It will then be expanded to affect apps running on Google Play-compatible devices in early 2022.

This matches what was announced at the beginning of May, when Google explained in its developer blog that all Android apps that appear on Google Play from 2022 will have to indicate to the user what information do they collect and share, as it already happens in the App Store.

However, there is a fundamental difference: Apple allows you to configure tracking on an individual level, per app. The Google thing, however, seems to be global. In other words, if the user disables personalized advertising, cross-app tracking will be disabled for all apps. We will have to wait to find out.

